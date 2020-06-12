A nurse and firefighter are recovering after being struck on I-430 while helping someone

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A nurse counting her blessings tonight after she and a local fireman continue their road to recovery after being hit by a car when they stopped to help a person who was in an accident.

May 16 is a day that one Bryce Peterson will never forget. They pulled over to help a car that flipped over and later spent several days in critical condition in the hospital.

“You stopping to help somebody and then I wake up a day later and was told I was hit by a car,” said Ashley Harvey a nurse that was injured while helping.

On a stormy day in Little Rock, Peterson saw a car crash in front of him on I-430.

“Another car that was passing by the wreck struck him, a nurse stopped to help and she was struck as well,” said Amanda Jolly the assistant Fire Cheif for Beaver Fork Fire Department.

Ashley Harvey says she was back in town for a day and still can’t remember the whole night.

“I’m lucky to be alive because at any point I could’ve, my lungs could’ve given out, I was beat up so bad that they didn’t know what to expect,” said Harvey.

And with 12 broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade, and more… “It’s crazy, but it doesn’ change the way I feel about helping others like I would still stop,” said Harvey.

Meanwhile 20-year-old Bryce Peterson is still recovering too.

“He’s a leader in our department, and sets up to help train, he’s got a very caring heart. He’s very passionate, which led him to stop,” said Amanda Jolly.

Peterson has been with the Beaver Fork Fire Department for about two years.

Jolly says Bryce or anyone else with the department will always try to pull over and help .

Peterson has multiple skull fractures and other ongoing medical issues.

“We have set up a GoFund page where the public can donate because he’s completely out of work, he can’t go to his normal day to day job,” said Jolly.

The accident has built a new relationship too.

“It brought us together in a way where we’re checking on each other. Like he was in the ICU two rooms down from me,” said Harvey.

Although there’s a state law for people to merge over, Jolly says people don’t, so this is a reminder about how important it is to always merge as far over as possible when you see crews out working.

Click here to help donate to Ashley Harvey.

To help donate to Bryce Peterson: