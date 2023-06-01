LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new attraction will be hitting the streets of central Arkansas this weekend.

Downtown Cruisin is an event bus that offers passengers a unique way to experience the sights of downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Live music, a monster sound system that passengers can control, refreshments, and the beautiful view of the state’s capital are just a few things you can expect when riding on the new attraction.

The CEO of the events said he noticed there was something missing in Little Rock that other cities have.

“Visiting other cities, I noticed Little Rock did not have this, Warren said “They’re all across the country.”

“It’s a pedal bike, it’s an actual pedal bike,” Warren said.

Warren said the bus can also be used for a spin class where passengers can get a great workout in addition to just cruising the city.

“We actually cut the motor and allow them to move this 2200-pound vehicle on their own,” Warren said. “That’s gonna be a tough task but they say they can handle it.

For those who choose to relax, Warren has that covered too.

“We do offer brunch on a bike where we park at different restaurants downtown,” Warren said. “You can order the food that you would like and bring it right here to enjoy your meal.”

Warren said other refreshments like water and juices and other snacks will be provided, but as for alcohol, you will have to bring your own.

“Downtown is an open container so you can bring your own beverages and we will provide ice as well as cups,” Warren said. “Downtown Cruisin does not sell or offer alcoholic beverages.”

Warren said this business venture wasn’t easy to get up and going and had to get a special transportation code to operate it.

“The city attorney, board of directors, once we came to them about a business plan, they helped us tremendously with getting it approved,” Warren said.

As for the goals for this business, Warren said they are much bigger than him.

“We need to try to bring back to the entertainment district downtown,” Warren stated.” We’re just bringing a different excitement and a different buzz back to Little Rock.”

Before you can become a passenger, you must sign a waiver and have cash ready on hand or pay by QR code.

Their hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Downtown Cruisin still has a few reservations available for this weekend. Click this link to book your reservation.