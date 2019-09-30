A monument honoring the sacrifices of Gold Star families at the State Capitol

Little Rock, Ar. – A monument honoring the sacrifices of the Gold Star families in Arkansas has been unveiled on the grounds of the state capitol.

The monument was approved by the state legislature back in 2017.

It is one of over fifty that currently stand in 43 states.

The central figure is a reverse silhouette of a saluting soldier.

The open shape represents those who have fallen while serving their country.

We have our viewers to thank for a large part in making the monument possible.

On Veteran’s Day in 2018, us here at KARK, hosted a telethon to raise money for the project.

We thank you for the generous donations.

Over $85,000 were raised.