MAUMELLE, Ark. – Saturday night, July 9, a beloved Maumelle spot, Lucky’s Sports Bar and Grill caught fire, around 7:45 p.m.

According to the Maumelle Fire Department, when firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof.

The firefighters were able to evacuate everyone at the bar safely before the roof was engulfed in flames.

Crystal and Randy Childers own Lucky’s and she said it has been in town for around 25 years.

After the events of last night, Crystal Childers said, “it’s extremely emotional right now,” and, “it’s just pretty devastated at the moment looking at it”.

Childers stated that it was a place filled with music, friends and good music.

“It was very much an atmosphere where everybody knows your name, we have people that come in everyday, people that come in every weekend. We have karaoke on Friday and Saturday nights. We have live bands about every other weekend,” said Childers.

Saturday night, Childers was out of town when she received a phone call from her husband.

“It just made me sick to my stomach, you know my husband is just going “everybody’s okay, everybody’s out”. I am like… what happened? What has happened? Then just the panic,” said Childers.

Childers said the firefighters helped get everyone and everything out safely.

“Our people were so great. They grabbed the money, and they grabbed my laptop and grabbed some important things that they knew we would need,” stated Childers.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the doors will be closed until further notice, but Crystal Childers is optimistic about the future.

“We will want to rebuild. We love our family, we love our Lucky’s patrons, we love our regulars, we love working with the community and being a part of the community and we definitely want to have our presence back,” said Childers.

Childers said that one of their good friends began sharing their Venmo information so that the community can donate to help support the staff who are out of jobs right now.

Overtime Lounge will host a fundraiser tomorrow where people can buy a plate of $10 spaghetti plate at 4 p.m.

All proceeds will go towards Lucky’s and the staff.