BRYANT, Ark. – The outpouring of support and love has been huge toward the KARK 4 News family, especially today as reporter Haven Hughes was laid to rest.

As so many came together to pay their final respects, KARK 4 News looks back at the memorable moments that brought smiles to our faces.

For Haven, she realized her biggest dream in developing herself as a reporter, to give perspective on the lives of others and to make positive change in showing the community she represented.

With only seven months on the job, Haven instilled hope and heart in the stories she told.

KARK 4 News grew to love her just as much as she loved the Natural State.