LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock elementary school is using this week to teach students to lead with peace.

Booker T. Washington Elementary hosted their annual peace parade Monday morning.

Participants marched around neighborhood streets wearing peace gear to teach kids about finding solutions to conflict.

The event is being celebrated as part of Arkansas Peace Week, with more activities planned for the coming days.

B.T. Washington principal Aleta Posey said the goal of the event is to show kids an alternative to violence

“We have to start early,” Posey said. “We have to start while they’re young and actually build them up so that they will actually be able to use their words vs. their actions in a negative way.”

This year, in addition to the parade, B.T Washington students also unveiled their blessing box, a mini food pantry where neighbors can take or donate food depending on their needs.