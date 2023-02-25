CONWAY, Ark. – A daughter still searching for answers, five years after her mom disappeared from her home in Faulkner County.

A mother played with her kids on the playground, knowing their grandma isn’t around anymore to enjoy the these moments.

“What scares me the most is I don’t feel like my mom would go this long without any sort of contact with me,” daughter of Kelly Davis, Nikki Driscoll said.

It all began in October 2017 when Kelly Evans went missing from her home Faulkner County.

This year, marking the fifth year Nikki Driscoll hasn’t heard from her mother.

“All I want it closure. I just want to know what has happened and what’s going on, you know, I just want to know anything,” Driscoll said.

Driscoll said the case has been cold for almost 4 years.

“It’s just nothing, it’s just nothing, no leads, and you eventually lose hope in that aspect of it,” Driscoll stated.

Driscoll has partnered with the Morgan Nick Foundation to try and bring answers to where her mom went.

Morgan Nick went missing at the age of 6 from Alma in 1995.

The foundation helped by putting a poster on the back of Driscoll’s car.

“So it’s like wherever I go I kind of feel like my mom is with me, I get to see her face everyday,” Driscoll said.

Through it all, she has faith that answers will eventually be brought to light after being in the dark for so many years.

“I know that I serve a God that can do what law enforcement and social media cannot, so I believe that one day I will have answers,” Driscoll said.

Driscoll said she been in close communication with the Faulkner County Sherriff’s Office and she urges anyone with information about her mom to contact her or police immediately.