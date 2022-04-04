CABOT, Ark. – A few weeks ago, we told you about Berklee Turner, also known as ‘Supergirl’, a nine year old golf prodigy from Cabot.

On Sunday, she competed in the Drive, Chip, and Putt national championship in Augusta, Georgia.

In the driving portion she placed 6th, second in chipping and first in putting, which placed her second overall for girls ages 7-9.

She said she could’ve done better at the driving and chipping, but the putting, “I did good,” Turner said.

“Now she’s second instead of sixth. So, we’re just like you got on up there girl. In her typical mindset she goes, it’s okay I’m gonna win next year first place,” Turner’s mom Tracy said.

“Right after your interview, her putter broke,” Turner’s dad Rob admitted. “So, we had to find another new one. She was putting with a new putter, and we only had one week to practice with it. Pretty remarkable I think.”

Just to put into perspective how tough it is to even get the chance to compete, over 32 thousand kids tried out and Turner placed second overall.