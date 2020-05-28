9-year-old boy dies from dog attack in Faulkner County

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — On Thursday morning at a 9:15 a.m., the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a 9-year-old boy who was missing from Mt. Vernon.

His mother told deputies that he went outside to check the mail. When he didn’t return a few minutes later, she looked for him and could not find him.

His mother also stated that she noticed several dogs running from a field near her home. The young boy was found in the field dead from an apparent dog attack.

Faulkner County Major Crimes Unit was called to the scene.

The investigation led to two people being questioned by authorities regarding the incident. Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Conway Animal Shelter who took custody of two dogs from a residence off Chambers Lane.

The dogs will be quarantined for investigative purposes. This incident is still under investigation.