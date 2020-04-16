9-month-old child allegedly abused in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — On Sunday, April 12, at about 10:30 p.m., the White County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Stoney Ridge Circle in Beebe regarding a 9-month-old child with injuries. Before law enforcement could arrive, the baby was taken to the White County Unity Health Emergency Room by his mother.

A criminal investigation was initiated, and Detectives with the White County Sheriff’s Office went to the hospital where they found the baby had injuries to his head and back.

Throughout the investigation, the mother’s boyfriend, Patrick Lee Hillhouse, Sr. was developed as a suspect after learning that he was responsible for the child when the injuries occurred.

The child was taken to a hospital in Little Rock after learning that he appeared to have a skull fracture, which was later confirmed by health professionals.

Hillhouse was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery in the 1st Degree and was booked into the White County Detention Center. Hillhouse later spoke with Detectives and provided a statement of his involvement.

On April 15, Hillhouse attended his bond hearing and was issued a paper bond in the amount of $5,000.