8th death reported in 2019 Arkansas flu season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An eighth death has been reported in the 2019 Arkansas flu season.

The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report on Thursday morning for the week that ended on December 14.

Here are other key points:

• For Week 50, Arkansas reported “Regional” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for geographic spread of influenza, and “High” or 10 out of 10 for ILI intensity.

• Since September 29, 2019, 3,100 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 500 positive tests reported this week. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

• Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 54 percent were influenza A, and 46 percent were influenza B.

• There were 109 positive PCR flu tests from private labs this week: 60 tested positive for influenza A, 48 tested positive for influenza B, and 1 positive for both A and B. At the ADH lab, 2 tested positive for influenza A subtype H1N1, and 3 tested positive for influenza B subtype Victoria; 1 sample tested negative for influenza this week.

• To date, 8 influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season. CDC has reported a total of 10 pediatric deaths nationwide this season.

• To date, one nursing home in Arkansas has reported influenza outbreak.

Click here to read the full report.