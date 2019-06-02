8 shelters available for individuals, families Impacted by historic Arkansas River flooding Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Red Cross Press Release) In response to the historic flooding forecasted to impact communities along the Arkansas River, the following shelter locations are open:



Red Cross operated shelters:

• Evangel Temple, 1110 South 12 Street, Fort Smith, AR

• Dardanelle Community Center, 2011 State Highway 22, Dardanelle, AR (temporary pet shelter available at Yell County Fairgrounds)

• River Park Church of Christ, 1010 Lock and Dam Road, Russellville, AR

• Don Owens Center, 10 Lower Ridge Road, Conway, AR (location includes a temporary pet shelter provided by the Faulkner County Animal Response Team)

• North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow Street, North Little Rock, AR



Other shelter locations:

• Swan Lake Fire Station, 14997 Hwy 88 S., Altheimer, AR

• Wright/Pastoria Community Center, 8550 Surrat Rd, Wright, AR

• Southeast Arkansas College-Seabrook (Old YMCA), 6808 Hazel Street, Pine Bluff, AR



As of midnight May 31, 110 people are in Red Cross operated shelters – 76 in Fort Smith, AR; 19 in Conway, AR, and eight in Dardanelle, AR, five at Wright, and two at Altheimer.



Identification and/or proof of residency is NOT required to be admitted to a Red Cross shelter. Individuals and families are encouraged to bring the following items with them:

• clothing for a few days

• bedding

• toiletries

• essential medication

• a child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other items for your children

For the latest information on Red Cross relief efforts in Arkansas, click here, or follow @ArkRedCross on Facebook or Twitter.

How to help:

During and after disasters, financial donations best enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation donate online at www.redcross.org.

To volunteer to assist with this disaster or future disaster, please go to redcross.org.

Emergency App w/Shelter info:

Anyone who needs to find a shelter may visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Designate Safe and Well:

The American Red Cross encourages those in areas affected by severe storms to list themselves as “safe and well” online at https://safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/. Family and friends may then search for the name of anyone they are trying to locate on this site.

Flood Safety Information:

Turn around, don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.



Tune into your local radio, NOAA radio or news channels for the latest information and updates. Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.



Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.

• Keep children and your pets away from hazardous sites and floodwater.

• If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

For more flood safety information, click here.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

