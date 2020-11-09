7th Street Mural defaced in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock mural has been defaced on 7th street.

The artwork is a part of the 7th Street Mural Project, where there are dozens of different works of art on display.

From the color faces to the symbolic statements, it’s a place you can’t miss along West 7th Street in Little Rock.

These artistic expressions are a part of the 7th Street Mural Project, something for the community.

“It helps bring people together. I constantly see photographers here using it for photoshoots and families,” Ebony Blevins, Artist behind defaced mural.

More recently some of the work here has been tarnished.

“Saturday I painted it all Black and then Saturday night is when the vandalism happened.” said Blevins.

After more than a month of planning, Ebony Blevins started painting her mural and a few hours later, this is what she saw.

“Since I put something up, I already painted my wall I might as well just check on it and as soon as I came through I saw all the graffiti and I was pissed.” said Blevins.

After posting her frustrations on Facebook, the people around her are working to made sure her vision is still drawn out.

“My friends reached out and were sending donations to cover the cost of paint, other friends came and actually helped me repaint the walls to cover the graffiti,” said Blevins.

This isn’t the first time this has happened, in September a mural was defaced twice.

Blevins says there is a constant fear for everyone’s artwork here.

“It still needs to have more surveillance in this area and if people come through and see others if you see an artist working then just stop and have a conversation,” said Blevins

Blevins says people don’t have to agree or like the work but respect it, they could even try talking with an artist instead.

She also offered advice to anyone who may see the people defacing murals.

“If you see somebody looking suspicious and doing some crazy stuff then try to do your best to stop it,” said Blevins

Blevins says the purpose of her mural is to inspire people by the strength of a photo she took during the protests here in Little Rock over the summer.