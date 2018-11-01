77-Year-Old Democrat Slaps Republican Congressman's Supporter at Polling Place Video

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. - A 77-year-old Democrat was arrested after she slapped a Republican congressman's supporter at a Garland County polling place.

It happened on the first day of early voting at Faith Fellowship Church.

"This is very hard rock so it takes a good hammer to put them all back up," said Linda Ragsdale, as she fixes campaign signs outside of the church in the rain.

Ragsdale, a Democratic candidate for justice of the peace, hammered signs back in place Thursday for Republicans running for office before she fixed her own.

"Whichever party they are if they're out here, I'm gonna try to put them back up," she said.

Ragsdale said she is following the lead of her GOP neighbors, after a group of them put all of the signs back up Monday.

"I thought that was very considerate and collegial," she said.

Two words that do not regularly come up in politics as of late.

"For some reason, there's an underground movement that seems to be all hate," said Robert Johnson, a Republican voter. "I don't understand it, and everybody I know says they don't understand it."

It played out Oct. 22 at the church, one of three early voting locations in Garland County.

A 77-year-old woman, who according to the secretary of state's office is a registered Democrat, is accused of cursing and smacking a campaign volunteer for Republican Congressman Bruce Westerman.

"You mean actually fighting with them?" Johnson asked. "They need to turn their life over to the Lord."

According to the sheriff's office, the hit on the arm led to a harassment charge and an arrest.

"I heard later that person was very apologetic and embarrassed for what she had done," Ragsdale said. "She realized she had lost her cool because of some other challenges."

Congressman Westerman said in a statement, "The physical harassment of my campaign volunteer was an unfortunate event and a reminder that we need to practice civility in politics. America is best when we can have disagreements, be passionate about our differing views, yet work those differences out through debate and the ballot box."

That's something both Ragsdale and Johnson wish they could hammer into more voters.