NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 7 Brew Coffee is giving back to the community after opening its first location in North Little Rock.

Director of Development Ben Brasuell joined KARK 4 Today with details on how the business is giving back to the community and donating to a good cause.

Brasuell said that everything on the menu will be free this week from 7 to 8 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. He also said that every time a new 7 Brew Coffee location opens a $1,500 donation is given to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

On Monday, the drive-thru coffee spot opened a stand in North Little Rock at 4900 John F. Kennedy Boulevard. This is the 26th location in Arkansas, according to the business website.

To view the full menu, visit 7Brew.com.