673 feral hogs removed from public and private lands in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than 670 feral hogs have been removed from lands across the state.

The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission (AGFC) posted details on Facebook Wednesday about the 13-day, 68-hour helicopter operation.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services, in cooperation with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, removed several hundred feral hogs from national wildlife refuges, wildlife management areas and private lands in the state,” the post stated. “Crews were able to remove a total of 673 feral hogs from more than 376,000 acres.

The AGFC says areas flown over included Big Lake NWR, Dale Bumpers White River NWR, UA Pine Tree Experimental Station WDA, Trusten Holder WMA, Big Lake WMA, St. Francis Sunken Lands WMA, Freddie Black Choctaw Island WMA Deer Research Area and Cut-Off Creek WMA as well as 52 private lands.

“The aerial operations are the result of planning and coordination of multiple partners, condensed into several days of actual operations. The AGFC, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA APHIS would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the activities were underway and apologize for any inconvenience related to the operation,” the post continued.