65 new jobs for Hot Springs in Radius Aerospace expansion

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News release) – Radius Aerospace, formerly a Triumph Group Division, with its newly established corporate headquarters in Hot Springs, Arkansas, celebrated its Hot Springs’ Division titanium components plant expansion with a ribbon cutting ceremony today. The company plans to hire 65 new employees to support this expansion.

“For more than six months, Arkansas Economic Development Commission has worked closely with Radius Aerospace and regional economic development officials to prepare for this announcement,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “The strength of our workforce makes Hot Springs an excellent choice for this expansion.”

The company produces complex fabricated metallic assemblies and components used in the military, commercial, business jet, regional jet, general aviation and helicopter markets. Hot Springs’ diversified product list includes aircraft skins, leading edges, doors, covers and ribs.

“We’re excited to expand and modernize our Hot Springs site with this state-of-the-art facility,” said Radius Aerospace Vice President of Supply Chain Darren Hill. “The quality of work our fine employees produce has enabled us to grow and continue to support both the aerospace and defense industry, which is so important to our nation. This expansion is further evidence of our commitment to continued growth and placing a high emphasis on being a good corporate neighbor to our community and stakeholders”

The Hot Springs facility is a technology leader of Super Plastic Forming of Titanium and has seen a significant increase in demand in both the commercial and military aerospace industry for custom configured titanium components. The facility currently employs 385.

“It is with great pleasure that the City of Hot Springs congratulates Radius Aerospace on their expansion and new development plans. Their investment in technology and additional jobs in our community is greatly appreciated, and we wish them much success now and into the future,” said City Manager Bill Burrough.

Mayor Pat McCabe added, “Only through sound business decisions of the past can a company such as Radius Aerospace take advantage of present-day opportunities. Economic growth through business expansion is vital to the area, and this next step by Radius Aerospace is a sign of a bright future for them and our community. The City of Hot Springs congratulates Radius on their expansion and investment in the core of Hot Springs.”

Officials said the expansion project is one of the largest to take place in Hot Springs and Garland County in several years.

“Although new in name, Radius Aerospace has roots in our community dating back to the 1960s as Triumph Group, and we are extremely pleased to see this growth and expansion on their part,” said Hot Springs Metro Partnership President and CEO Gary Troutman. “It is a wonderful harbinger for future continued growth in our community.”

Garland County Judge Darryl Mahoney said, “We congratulate Radius Aerospace on their continued growth and development in our vibrant community. Also, we appreciate their commitment to provide jobs and state-of-the-art technology investment for the future.”