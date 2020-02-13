$6300 in cash, guns and drugs seized in Jefferson County sweep

Breaking News
Update: Camden police officer fired after incident with high school student
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Large amounts of money, along with guns and drugs, have been seized in the last month by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with The Tri-County Drug Task Force.

A news release issued Thursday provided details on the operation that has resulted in multiple arrests.

The sweep has led to the confiscation of about $6300 in cash, 13 firearms, 300 ecstasy pills (MDMA), prescription pills, 10 ounces of methamphetamine and 2.5 ounces of marijuana.

The JCSO released these photos of the haul:

