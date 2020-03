MAUMELLE, Ark. — A Facebook post went viral after a mom posted about her sons act of kindness.

A group of teenagers TP’d their neighbor’s house, and because rain was in the forecast it made the prank even more annoying.

While the mother and son passed the home that was TP’d, 6-year-old Liam asked if he could clean it up.

Thank you Liam for helping to keep your city clean!

You can see the full Facebook post below.