HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A 6-year-old boy from Amity was hit and killed in the parking lot of a Hot Springs church on Wednesday night.

According to investigators, the incident happened at LakePointe Church when a juvenile driver struck the boy with a vehicle.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver is not currently facing charges.

The case file will be forwarded to the Garland Co. Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.