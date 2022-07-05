LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Stefanie Brazile, editor and co-owner of the 501 LIFE magazine, stopped by KARK 4 News with details on the July issue.

This month’s issue focuses on items collected in and around central Arkansas. The cover image features The Gulley Airstream Collection, which may stand out to campers. This issue also features a collection of meteorites from around the world.

The issue highlights other positive stories including the “Youth of the Month” and a piece on newly crowned Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell.

All of the stories and more are available online at 501LifeMag.com or by picking up a copy of 501 LIFE Magazine.