LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – It’s a new month which means a new issue of 501 LIFE Magazine. Stefanie Brazile, editor and co-owner of the magazine, stopped by KARK 4 News with details on the latest issue.

The June issue is all about “Home and Garden,” with Arkansan P. Allen Smith on the cover. Smith is a garden designer who owns a farm near Little Rock.

The magazine also includes an article on KARK’s veteran cameraman Morsie Eagles.

“I think a lot of viewers know a little bit about him, but we wanted to make sure people know about Morsie,” Brazile said.

The issue highlights other positive stories including the “Youth of the Month” and a guide to breakfast restaurants in central Arkansas.

All of the stories and more are available online at 501LifeMag.com or by picking up a copy of 501 LIFE Magazine.