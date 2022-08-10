LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 501 LIFE Magazine is getting in the school spirit with its August issue.

Stefanie Brazile, editor and co-owner of the magazine, stopped by KARK 4 News with details on the latest issue. This month’s cover image features 12 cheerleaders, who are getting ready for football season. The issue also features Greg Mobley as the Artist of the Month. Brazile also talked about how a 2018 article led to a brother and sister reuniting this summer.

All of the stories and more are available online at 501LifeMag.com or by picking up a copy of 501 LIFE Magazine.