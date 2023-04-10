LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A magazine aimed at looking at the happenings and people of central Arkansas is celebrating a milestone anniversary in April.

501 LIFE Magazine co-owner Stefanie Brazile stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about how the magazine is celebrating 15 years of continuous monthly publications in its April issue.

The magazine aims to provide those living in the 501 area code a publication that highlights potentially interesting, informative and accurate stories and features

All of the stories and more are available online at 501LifeMag.com or by picking up a copy of 501 LIFE Magazine.