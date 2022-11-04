501 LIFE Magazine is bringing “the sweet life” with its November issue.

Stefanie Brazile, editor and co-owner of the magazine, stopped by KARK 4 News with details on the latest issue. The cover features a charcuterie board of caramel apples, chocolates, fruits and sweet treats.

Articles included highlights a downtown Little Rock chocolate shop owner, an event honoring Arkansas firefighters, an education program and Heber Springs swans.

All of the stories and more are available online at 501LifeMag.com or by picking up a copy of 501 LIFE Magazine.