Malvern, Ark. – It’s been five years since Malvern’s Zachary Name disappeared, his family and the county sheriff’s office still trying to figure out what happened to him.

Every year that has passed since, Name’s family has hoped someone would come forward with any information.

Name’s wife, Morgan Cheyenne Name said she thinks about him every day and constantly wonders where he is.

“I would like to know what happened,” Name said.

She said she last saw him while he was on his way to work in Hot Springs on July 20, 2018, and officials with the Hot Springs Police Department say he was last seen in Arkadelphia which is in Clark County.

Morgan said the following day she found his car abandoned with his keys still in the ignition and the battery dead along I-30 at mile marker 87 in Malvern, which is in Hot Spring County.

The detective on the case, Lt. Glen Pye, says nothing was suspicious about the car, but Name was officially reported missing on July 22, 2018.

“It looked like someone had possibly had car trouble. It hadn’t been burglarized, the windows were not broken,” Pye said.

Lt. Pye said that as the years have gone by, there are several big challenges.

“We are not sure where Zac disappeared from. We don’t know what county he disappeared from,” Pye said. “The fact that we haven’t found anything but his car, we really don’t have any information to go on.”

He goes on to say that leads on the case are limited.

“We haven’t had a lead in this case in a long time,” Pye stated. “Has something happened to him, there’s a good chance of it.”

However, Pye said they’re not giving up their efforts.

“His name is still on the board (of the cases he has continued to work on), it will always be on the board, there’s no such thing as a cold case, we will never forget,” Pye said.

Morgan said Name was a father, brother, and a loving husband. She prays that someone with any information comes forward soon.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office.