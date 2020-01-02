5 more deaths reported in 2019 Arkansas flu season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thirteen deaths have been reported in the 2019 Arkansas flu season.
The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report Thursday for the week ending Dec. 29.
Ages:
- One died between ages 25 – 44
- Four died within ages 65 and up
Here are other key points:
- For Week 52, Arkansas reported “Widespread” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for geographic spread of influenza, and “High” or 8 out of 10 for ILI intensity.
- Since September 29, 2019, 5,800 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 1,100 positive tests reported this week. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.
- Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 49 percent were influenza A, and 51 percent were influenza B.
- There were 192 positive PCR flu tests from private labs this week: 96 tested positive for influenza A, 95 tested positive for influenza B, and 1 positive for both A and B. At the ADH lab, 2 samples tested negative for influenza this week.
- About 6.2 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). About 4.5 percent of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).
- No school absenteeism rate last week among public schools due to the holidays.
- To date, 13 influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season. CDC has reported a total of 22 pediatric deaths nationwide this season.
- To date, one nursing home in Arkansas has reported influenza outbreak.
- Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) was below the epidemic threshold this week.
- For Week 51, the geographic spread of influenza was reported as widespread in 39 states and regional in 9 states; the District of Columbia and 2 states reported local activity; the U.S. Virgin Islands reported sporadic activity; Guam and Puerto Rico did not report.
- You can report flu year-round and view the weekly influenza report during the influenza season at: http://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/influenza.You can also access the reporting website directly at: https://FluReport.ADH.Arkansas.gov.
Click here to read the full report.