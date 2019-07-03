4th of July Family Celebration and the Sherwood Splash Pad opening

SHERWOOD, Ark. – The city of Sherwood invites the public to the Sherwood Forest at 1111 W. Maryland Ave. for an evening of “Food, Fun and Fireworks,” which will be from 6-9 p.m. The event will include free food and a patriotic program, led by Carlton Wing beginning at 6:30 p.m. honoring military heroes and to celebrate the nation’s independence.



Following the program the city invites the crowd to sit back and relax as the 106th Army Band entertains until the fireworks display by the Hog Wild Pyrotechnics begins at 9 p.m.



There will be a Kids Zone, where kids of all ages can play on inflatables or have their faces painted.



The city of Sherwood Parks and Recreation department announced that their new Sherwood Forest Splash Pad will be open for the public at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow July 4, and remain open during the city’s 4th of July celebration.



“I know the residents of Sherwood have been looking forward to this, and this is just the start of great things to come,” said Marina Brooks, Sherwood Council Member and chairman of the A&P Commission.



The Splash Pad features over 8,700 square feet of wet play area with more than 30 different features. Many of the water features are inclusive for children with accessibility needs. Changing areas are provided all around the site for easy access to parents.



Parking for the Family Celebration is available onsite or at the Sherwood Sports Complex at 511 Bear Paw Road with free shuttles provided by First Baptist Church of Sherwood. A wheelchair-accessible shuttle will be available as well. Shuttles will run from 5:30-10:30.



Alcohol, pets, bikes, skateboards and coolers are not permitted, but chairs and picnic blankets are welcome.



Normal hours for the Splash Pad will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays and will be free to the public.

