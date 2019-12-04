41-year-old man dies in Sheriff’s Dept. custody, State Police investigating

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — Agents with Arkansas State Police have been requested to open an investigation into the death of an individual who was taken into custody by Cross County Sheriff’s Deputies earlier Tuesday morning.

State Police say Jeffery Scott Lueallen, 41, died after running away from deputies who approached him and a second person. They were running in a field near Arkansas Highways 42 and 163 west of the Birdeye community around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The manner and cause of death has not been determined, but the body has been sent to the state medical examiner.

There are no further details at this time.