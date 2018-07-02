40 Arkansas Counties Under Burn Bans

THIS STORY WAS ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED ON OCTOBER 12, 2015

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The continued dry conditions across Arkansas are increasing the number of counties under burn bans.

The Arkansas Forestry Commission says Johnson, Logan and Pope counties were added to the list Monday, bringing the total to 40 counties.

The list includes: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Little River, Logan, Lonoke, Miller, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Union and Yell.

Burn bans, which are issued by county judges, prohibit outdoor burning and often remain in place until there's been a significant amount of rainfall.

In related news, the wildfire danger remains high for the southern half of Arkansas and moderate for the rest of the state.