4-year-old honored after she saved her grandmother’s life

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sometimes the smallest among us achieve the greatest of things.

Case in point, a young girl who saved her grandmother’s life, and when we say young, we’re talking about a four-year-old.

Kyleigh Richardson noticed her grandmother was having some sort of a problem. So serious, that Kyleigh, was able to call her mom to let her know.

“I was just really really proud that she recognized and stayed calm and was able to call me so we could get her help.” Kyleigh’s mother

She says she’s glad her daughter was able to recognize that her grandma was sick, and called her in order to get help.