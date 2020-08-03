4-year-old dies in accidental shooting, LRPD says

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a four-year-old boy is dead after an accidental shooting Monday morning.

Little Rock police say the boy accidentally shot himself around 4 a.m. Monday at the 600 block of Hardin Road at Extended Stay America.

Officials say the boy died at the hospital.

Little Rock police are investigating where the 4-year-old got the gun.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories