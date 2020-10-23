4-wheeler stolen from 94-year-old man in Hot Springs

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – Four-wheelers, tractors and trailers are stolen just about on a daily basis, but this week a four-wheeler was stolen from a 94-year-old man in Hot Spring County.

Murl Ritter has lived out on a 90-acre property for more than four decades. At 94 years old, he still drives a truck and rides a tractor.

“I can bush hog. I got it around there now. Got it at the gate so I don’t have to walk so far. I don’t know I’m just an old country boy that’s all there is to it,” Ritter said.

Up until four years ago, he did it all with his wife right by his side.

“67 and a half years we were married. She was a dandy, a dandy,” Ritter said.

After she passed, he decided to stay there.

“You know you get lonely. It’s been rough,” Ritter said.

He does have some furry friends to keep him company.

“They all favorites,” Ritter said.

He has cows he can see right from his front porch and ones out in his pasture.

“I don’t know there’s about 35 over there,” Ritter said.

Those, he typically uses his four-wheeler to check up on them.

“I gave 3500 bucks for it. Had to have two axels put in it. It was used. It wasn’t a new one. Polaris 500 sportsman,” Ritter said.

Just a few days ago, it was stolen right from his yard.

“Well man that’s the first time I’ve ever seen this happen,” Ritter said.

Now, he has to either drive his pickup over there or watch from afar.

“There’s a couple cows over there I can look at,” Ritter said.

He said he doesn’t have any hard feelings to whoever took it, just has one simple request.

“I wish they’d bring it back whoever got it. I miss it,” Ritter said.

If you know anything about the stolen four-wheeler you can contact the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office.