LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Four months ago today, parts of central Arkansas were destroyed by an EF-3 tornado, and many homeowners are still recovering.

Any homeowner knows a roof is one of the most crucial parts of a home.

Some, like Scott Reed, were able to get theirs redone within weeks of the tornado.

For others, it has been a longer process.

“I have mixed emotions, you know,” Reed said. “I am glad that we have a good roof that is protecting my family, but also you feel sorry for those that are still waiting.”

Wayne Robinson with Riley Hays Roofing and Construction said his company is getting more calls from people just now discovering damage, on top of the long list they already have of roofs to repair from the tornado.

“Even now, today, it is still not about the money for us,” Robinson said. “It is about doing the right thing and getting the job done.”

Robinson said another problem has been supply and demand, as so many people are needing new roofs.

“People are waiting on shingles right now because they are just not there,” he said.

Still, Robinson and Reed said it is the people who lost nearly everything who are keeping things in perspective for them.

“I thank the good Lord every day that we were spared,” Reed said.

Robinson added that it will be another 18 months or so until they get through their list of roofs to repair from the storm.