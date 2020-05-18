4-legged therapist using technology to make the best of it during COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Because of COVID-19 visitors are limited at hospitals across the state and that includes visitors with 4 legs.

Skully the therapy golden doodle typically visits local hospitals 5 to 6 times a month.

But those physical visits are on pause and his handler Katie Kasten has had to get creative.

For the past two months she has relied on technology to bring smiles to the faces of patients.

“We can have the animal live with them they can talk to the animal they can ask us to pet their ears or to do different things and we can do tricks for them” said Katie Kasten, Pet Partners.

Kasten says even once hospitals loosen up restrictions Pet Partners wants to continue doing virtual visits to reach more people.