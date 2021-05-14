4 Arkansas peace officers killed in the line of duty honored at State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The state of Arkansas has honored the four law enforcement officers who paid the ultimate price in 2020. Families of the fallen gathered Friday to see their loved ones’ names memorialized.

















There are now 261 names on the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial wall at the State Capitol.

A 21-gun salute to the officers who have gone before us.

Detective Kevin Collins of Pine Bluff is one of the officers honored Friday.

“Kevin was a community officer,” said his mother, Dornetta Hobbs. “It amazes me how many lives my son touched.”

She says Collins wanted to be a police officer since he was a little boy.

One of his fellow officers says Pine Bluff, their department, Arkansas and the world is a “much better place for having had him as one of our guardians.”

Officer Scott Hutton of Alexander was an Army veteran who earned two Purple Hearts. He dedicated his whole life to serving others.

“Scott would remind us the importance of making memories, but also that our daily memories are made possible because of those willing to sacrifice all for our well-being,” said one of Hutton’s fellow officers.

Buck Dancy of North Little Rock was also honored at Friday’s ceremony.

For most of his daughter’s life, Buck served on the Color Guard.

“And I always came to the events and stood right over there,” said Buck’s daughter Rebekah Dancy Harper. “I always watched him from the other side and now that he’s not here with us anymore, it’s really difficult to be on this side.”

Travis Wallace of Helena-West Helena was also honored.

“His main goal was in law enforcement was to try to get his hometown back on the right path,’ said one of Wallace’s fellow officers.

Making the town a better place for his young son, Travis, Jr., and his mother is a sentiment that still stings.

Four officers who answered the call then gave it all.

Their sacrifice is never forgotten.

By order of Governor Asa Hutchinson, flags in Arkansas will be flown at half-staff on Saturday to honor the fallen officers.