$315K award for UA-Pulaski Tech to support Humanities and Arts, give scholarship support

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The UA–Pulaski Technical College (UA-PTC) Foundation is pleased to announce the Windgate Foundation has awarded a grant of $315,000 to the college for equipment at UA-PTC’s Center for Humanities and Arts (CHARTS) and general annual scholarship support.

“We are thrilled to announce this wonderful gift from The Windgate Foundation in support of our students and their education. Because of their generosity, our students are offered opportunities which they may never be able to have otherwise,” stated Shannon Boshears, vice chancellor of advancement and UA-PTC Foundation executive director. “Many lives have been changed as a result of the continued support from The Windgate Foundation over the past several years here at UA-PTC – from our students to the community in general. They have all benefited from these opportunities.”

After a gift in support of the CHARTS capital campaign in 2015, the college named the art gallery in the CHARTS building as The Windgate Gallery. The gallery hosts nationally touring exhibitions, as well as local artist and student competitive shows year-round. The CHARTS theater also hosts critically acclaimed and popular performing arts such as dance, music, film and theatrical productions, including national talent. It has become a very popular venue for local community events as well.

In 2018, the Windgate Foundation funded a $1 million dollar general scholarship endowment for the UA-PTC Foundation, which was the college’s largest endowed scholarship to date.

Boshears added, “We are very honored to have The Windgate Foundation as a partner in our mission to provide access to the life-changing gift of higher education. The lives of students and their families are transformed as a result.”