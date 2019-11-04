30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, exhibit at Harding University through Nov. 9

SEARCY, Ark. — With the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall coming up on Saturday, I wanted to inform you of a historically significant exhibit on display on Harding University’s campus.

A 10-foot section of the Berlin Wall is currently on display to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall that took place Nov. 9, 1989. The display is funded by the Clifton L. Ganus Jr. Endowment for History and Political Science, which serves to enhance the level of teaching and learning not only in the department but also throughout the University.

The Wall exhibit will be on display in the Benson Auditorium lobby until Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. A brochure guided photo exhibit is part of the display, providing a historical narrative of the events surrounding the division of Berlin, the building of the Wall, and its fall.

Dr. Clifton L. Ganus Jr.’s family established the endowed chair in his honor on March 21, 2017. Kevin Klein, professor of history, is the first recipient of the distinguished chair and is available upon request for media interviews.

To learn more information about the exhibit or to schedule an interview please contact Katie Clement, Manager of News Services, at mediarelations@harding.edu or (501) 279-4108.