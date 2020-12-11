3 schools in North Little Rock School District switch to temporary remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns

Lamar Elementary School principal Erin Honeycutt sets up a “Zoom” class for first through fifth graders to learn art from Holly Triplett in Meridian, Miss., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The COVID-19 and coronavirus has forced area schools to close and use technology for online teaching and learning. At this time Lamar is closed until April 13th and will then re-evaluate as to continue their closure. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)

North Little Rock, Ark.- Three schools within the North Little Rock School District will be switching to temporary remote learning for just two days due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Center of Excellence, North Little Rock High School, and North Little Rock Middle School -Seventh & Eighth Grade Campus will transition to remote learning for Monday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 15.

In a release from North Little Rock Superintendent Gregory Pilewski, it’s mentioned that while the district currently has a low number of positive cases, there has been a concern for some staff and students who have had close contact with individuals who are positive.

The district will monitor COVID-19 data and determine when students can safely return to campus after December 15.

While the schools encourage students to engage in classes at home, they are understanding that some families may elect to send their students to campus in the event that there is no childcare at home, a lack of internet access, or a need for specialized services.

If a student does need a mobile WiFi hotspot, they are asked to contact their school for more information. Meal distribution will continue remote learning days and will operate as it does on Virtual Learning Fridays.

If a student or staff member does get tested for COVID-19, they are asked to notify the district’s point of contact immediately to report the results of positive cases. The school district’s point of contact can be reached at 501-240-1753, available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone who calls that hotline after 8 p.m. is asked to leave a voicemail and will be returned the following day.

LATEST POSTS: