RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University has earned $3.9 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Education for three Student Support Services (SSS) programs.

The grant will allow ATU to continue its existing SSS program on its Russellville campus, establish a new SSS program for its Ozark campus. The SSS grants are scheduled to be received by the university over a period of five years.

