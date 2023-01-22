BENTON, Ark. – The Benton Fire Department is mourning the loss of a young firefighter.

21-year-old Tristan Red died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Highway 35 on his day off.

Benton Fire Chief Russell Evans said Red was the “embodiment of a civil servant” and the kind of employee you hope walks into a job interview.

He was a native of Saline County and graduated from Benton High School.

Red was one of the first Benton firefighters hired under a new rule allowing for employees under the age of 21.

Saturday was also the 2nd anniversary of Red being hired by the department.

Evans is asking for prayers for the family of Red as well as the Benton Fire Department during this difficult time.