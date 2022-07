LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Registration to participate in the Little Rock Marathon has opened.

The event will be held March 4-5, 2023. The weekend races will include a half marathon, 10K, 5K and Little Rockers Kids Marathon.

The 2023 series will be:

Creep N Crawl (October 22, 2022)

Ugly Sweater Race (December 17, 2022)

Little Rock Marathon (March 4-5, 2023)

For more information on the races, deadlines and fees, visit LittleRockMarathon.com.