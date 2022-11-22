LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans will be racing to get their metabolism going before they gobble down all those Thanksgiving carbs with the 2022 Turkey Trot on Thursday.

Turkey Trot Co-Organizer Erin Taylor and Arkansas Foodbank community development coordinator John Gillenwater stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about how to give back to others through exercise before settling into the holiday.

This marks the event’s 12th year, with organizers saying over 2,000 people attend each year.

The free family-friendly run/walk event is split into 3, 4.5 or 6 miles. A Tiny Trot kids race will also be held in a parking lot.

Participants are encouraged to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items or donate money to help the Arkansas Food Bank.