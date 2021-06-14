2021 Little Rockers Kids Marathon registration opens June 28

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Registration for the 2021 Little Rockers Kids Marathon opens June 28.

The Little Rockers Kids Marathon will happen on November 20.

Event officials say there will only 1,000 spots available for this race.

Since the Little Rock Marathon started its children’s program in 2004, more than 81,000 children across the nation have taken part in the Final Mile and free training program, according to officials.

The goal of the marathon is to give children in first through sixth grade an opportunity to enhance physical activity while focusing on reaching a goal.

To register a child for the event, click here.