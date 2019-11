Teresa Knapp Gordon, president of the Little Rock Education Association, speaks at a news conference outside Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas on Monday, November 11, 2019. Gordon announced the association’s members will strike for one day in response to the state stripping the union of its collective bargaining power and over Arkansas’ control of the Little Rock School District. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On the eve of a one-day strike for teachers in the Little Rock School District, some national figures are weighing in on the situation.

As seen on Twitter Wednesday was two 2020 Presidential candidates:

I stand with the Little Rock teachers making their voices heard for collective bargaining rights. We should be strengthening the voices of teachers in our public schools. https://t.co/wHS24mvaPi — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 13, 2019

I'm proud to stand in solidarity with @LREAintheRock in their fight to protect Little Rock public schools. Together, we will defeat this shameful and undemocratic effort to privatize and re-segregate Little Rock's schools. https://t.co/JIPPejNEMW — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 13, 2019

The one-day strike is scheduled for Thursday.

