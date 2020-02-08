2020 Arkansas Sportshow comes to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Christmas came early this year for nature-sports fanatics.

Hundreds filled First National Bank Arena this weekend for the 2020 Arkansas Sportshow.

Vendors showcased boats, ATV’s, hunting materials, and special snacks during the three-day show, which began Feb. 7.

A vendor said the event is a great way to help small businesses in the area to expand, calling it a domino effect.

“They’re wanting to grow their business and add more employees,” says a representative of Caterpillar, Shane Franklin. “And, of course, you have the equipment that’s going to do projects around the community like building parks and houses.”

The last day of the Sportshow is Sun. Feb. 9.

The events start at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.