2019 Little Rock “Rock Star” Program Hall of Fame Inductees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The 2019 Little Rock “Rock Stars” was announced Friday.

There are 39 inductees that round out this year’s hall of fame. The 2019 program has been very successful in bringing 30 conventions to town resulting from various leads and assistance local citizens have provided. This program resulted in 17,440 attendees, 15,300 guest room nights and $5,524,400 in economic impact direct spending.

This year’s induction ceremony to the 2019 Little Rock “Rock Star” Hall of Fame will be held at a luncheon at the Robinson Center Performance Hall on Monday, December 2, 2019. Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. will be on hand to help induct this year’s nominees.

Tourism is a strong economic driver for a community. Just between June and August 2019, the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) hosted 112 meetings and conferences, representing more than 60,000 people having a direct impact of nearly $20 million. In 2018, over six million leisure travelers visited the city, pumping nearly $2 billion into the local economy at hotels, restaurants, attractions, and shops all while contributing to local and state tax bases and improving quality of life.

In 2018, the LRCVB launched the Little Rock “Rock Star” program. The goal of this program is for the LRCVB sales team to reach out to Greater Little Rock area citizens who attend conventions, meetings and sporting events in other cities and states, and work with them to bring those events to Little Rock.

To see the list of 2019 hall of fame inductees, click the button below.