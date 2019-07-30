2019 Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s time once again for the Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday August 3, 2019, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday August 4, 2019, the State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain School Supplies, School Art Supplies, School Instructional Materials, and clothing free of state and local sales or use tax.

All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday.

