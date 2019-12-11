2019-2022 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program proposed amendment available for public comment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s (ARDOT) Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for Federal Fiscal Years 2019-2022 is now available for public comment.

The purpose of this proposed STIP amendment is to move construction funding from an Interstate 49 interchange improvement project at Highways 62/180 in Northwest Arkansas to four Interstate rehabilitation projects on Interstate 40 and Interstate 55. The interchange improvement project will not be ready for construction within the timeframe of this STIP; therefore, this funding will be used to accelerate the Interstate rehabilitation projects that will be ready for construction ahead of schedule. Project development will not be interrupted on the interchange improvement project. Please see attached map.

The public is invited to review and comment on the contents of this proposed STIP amendment by December 31, 2019. The amendment may also be reviewed at the ARDOT Central Office or the State Clearinghouse. For more information, or to request a copy of this proposed STIP amendment by mail, contact the ARDOT Program Management Division at (501) 569-2262.

All comments regarding this proposed STIP amendment should be submitted to STIP@ardot.gov or in writing to:

Program Management Division

Arkansas Department of Transportation

P.O. Box 2261

Little Rock, Arkansas 72203