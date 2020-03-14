Breaking News
Live Blog: Coronavirus impacts events across the US
1  of  2
Closings
Faith Lutheran-LR Grace Lutheran-LR

20 Arkansas National Guard medics to mobilize for call center duty

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — By order of the Governor, 20 Army National Guard medics from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team will be on state active duty starting Sunday.

The Arkansas National Guard has been requested by the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management to provide the medics to answer phone calls in support of the Arkansas Department of Health’s Emergency Operations Center.

They will also return phone calls from calls that might be missed due to call volume,

The medics will serve from Sunday, March 15th through the 20th.

On the 19th, a needs assessment will be conducted by the Arkansas Department of Health to determine if the Soldiers will be needed further or if they can be released from state active duty.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories